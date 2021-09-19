Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $33,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 124.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

