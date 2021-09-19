Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,547 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.22. 1,214,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $127.83 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

