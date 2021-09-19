Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,848 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ally Financial worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 5,592,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,700. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

