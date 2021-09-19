Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,035 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $38,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.