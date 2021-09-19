Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

