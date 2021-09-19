Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 93,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

