Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $24.88 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00004575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $29,510.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00600051 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,566,901 coins and its circulating supply is 11,542,348 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

