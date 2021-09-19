PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Trading 0.7% Higher

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.99. 54,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 73,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ID. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PARTS iD by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

