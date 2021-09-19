Paul Johnson Purchases 500,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Power Metal Resources stock opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.22. Power Metal Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

