Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

