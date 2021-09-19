Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 662,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Paylocity by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.36 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.31 and a 12-month high of $279.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,332 shares of company stock worth $24,665,789 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

