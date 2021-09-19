Peanut Trading Up 12.1% This Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $483,770.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00128273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

