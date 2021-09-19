People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 252,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 72,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,408,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 294,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

