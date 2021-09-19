People s United Financial Inc. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 108,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

