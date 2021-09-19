People s United Financial Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,980,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,673. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

