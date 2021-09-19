People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,256. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

