Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 million, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $17.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

