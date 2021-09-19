Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,511. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.