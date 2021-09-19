Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

