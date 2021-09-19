Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PESI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,653. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

