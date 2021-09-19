Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,678 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 56,420,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,919,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

