Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $227,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

