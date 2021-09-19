Piper Sandler Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $650.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.25.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $563.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.31. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $567.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,076 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.