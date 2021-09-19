Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

AJG opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

