Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.56 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,421,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,092,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 305,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.