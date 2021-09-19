Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $2.63

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $492.05 million and $644,250.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00005617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00277559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00135302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00189385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,914,892 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

