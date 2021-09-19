Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

