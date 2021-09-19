Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $5.63. Pixelworks shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 1,450,742 shares traded.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 104.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

