PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Brokerages predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report sales of $73.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $73.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $295.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $3,339,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

