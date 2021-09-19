Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

