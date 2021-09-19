PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,584 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,354,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

