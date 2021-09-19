PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,656,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

