PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $93.19 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

