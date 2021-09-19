PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,533 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

