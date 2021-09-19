PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $15,080,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 80.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 2,975.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $75.94 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

