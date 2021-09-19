PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 415,126 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.