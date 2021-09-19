PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.41. 2,129,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,285. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PNM Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.