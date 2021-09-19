Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. Points International posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Points International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. 10,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,555. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $264.14 million, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

