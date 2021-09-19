Polychain Monsters (PMON) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $54.79 million and $1.50 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.12 or 0.00034189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00127787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048107 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,291,632 coins and its circulating supply is 3,398,087 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

