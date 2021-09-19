Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. Analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.