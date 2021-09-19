Powerledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $181.06 million and $9.64 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00130847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047933 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

