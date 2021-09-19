PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $296,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

