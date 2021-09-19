PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 100.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

