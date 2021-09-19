PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

