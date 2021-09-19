Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.62.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$578.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.60. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

