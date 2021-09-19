Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 2,100 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.16% of Sun Country Airlines worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,606,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

