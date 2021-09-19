Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 166.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $3,713,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.