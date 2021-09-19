Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,999,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,078,000 after purchasing an additional 538,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

