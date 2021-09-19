Primecap Management Co. CA Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

