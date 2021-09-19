Primecap Management Co. CA Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.18% of Cameco worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

